Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Photronics worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth $59,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PLAB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

