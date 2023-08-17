Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) PT Lowered to $1.00 at HC Wainwright

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Phunware Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 609,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,038. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a negative net margin of 167.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

Phunware Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Phunware by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.