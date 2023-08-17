Pi Financial Comments on Titanium Transp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Titanium Transp in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Titanium Transp alerts:

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.04 million.

Titanium Transp Stock Performance

Titanium Transp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.