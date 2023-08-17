Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 2,785 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $128,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $181.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

