Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 192.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984,309 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $103,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after buying an additional 10,895,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after buying an additional 3,746,688 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,994,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,009,000 after buying an additional 1,582,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AZN opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $216.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

