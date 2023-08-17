Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 162,513 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.49% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $121,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY opened at $182.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.10 and its 200 day moving average is $198.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.64 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.