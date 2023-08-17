Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,194 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $116,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $1,199,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 873,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 64.7% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.39.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.88. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $296.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

