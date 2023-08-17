Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,270,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $79,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 219,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 143,886 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.21.

CYTK opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 5,419.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $68,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at $478,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $68,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $95,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,653.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,965 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

