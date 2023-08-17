Pictet Asset Management SA Has $110.41 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,160,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,136 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $110,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

