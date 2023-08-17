Pictet Asset Management SA Has $73.70 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.05% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $73,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

