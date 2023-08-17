Pictet Asset Management SA Has $83.62 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 273,766 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.33% of Natera worth $83,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 215.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Natera by 186.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $245,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,746 shares in the company, valued at $25,289,470.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $132,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,335.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $245,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,470.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,493 shares of company stock worth $1,401,628. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

