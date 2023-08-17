Pictet Asset Management SA Has $85.75 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,605,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341,699 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.42% of CNH Industrial worth $85,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,258 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 162,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 124,325 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,411,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in CNH Industrial by 3,165.1% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 832,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 807,003 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNHI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.62. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

