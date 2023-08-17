Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,169 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 2.76% of American States Water worth $90,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWR stock opened at $87.29 on Thursday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $77.91 and a twelve month high of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

