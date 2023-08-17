Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Concorde Financial Corp

Concorde Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,574 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 4.3% of Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.26. The stock had a trading volume of 904,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.58 and its 200 day moving average is $211.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

