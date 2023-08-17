Piper Sandler Boosts Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target to $16.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.
Black Stone Minerals Price Performance
Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Black Stone Minerals
Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.
