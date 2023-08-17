Piper Sandler Raises Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $53.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.58. 854,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.03%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

