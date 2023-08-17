Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Pixelworks Price Performance

NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 244,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 8.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 222,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pixelworks by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Stories

