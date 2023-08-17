Plus Therapeutics’ (PSTV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $1.32. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 664.24% and a negative return on equity of 296.10%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 237,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 185,940 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

