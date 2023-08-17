Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Pollard Banknote
Pollard Banknote Price Performance
Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$52,500.00. Insiders own 64.32% of the company’s stock.
About Pollard Banknote
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pollard Banknote
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.