Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE PBL traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$26.36. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.33. The company has a market cap of C$709.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.64. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$15.77 and a 12-month high of C$27.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$52,500.00. Insiders own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

