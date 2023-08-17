Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,765 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Popular worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,850,000 after purchasing an additional 139,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Popular by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,595,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,465,000 after buying an additional 276,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Popular by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,787,000 after acquiring an additional 262,172 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,229,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Popular Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $66.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $82.71.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.37 million. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.