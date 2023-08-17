Post (NYSE:POST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

POST has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NYSE:POST opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. Post has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $98.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,239. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Post

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Further Reading

