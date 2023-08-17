PPM America Inc. IL Purchases 8,000 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

PPM America Inc. IL raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 59.4% of PPM America Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PPM America Inc. IL owned 0.14% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USHY. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 64,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,558,610 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.