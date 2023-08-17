Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.01), reports. Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion.
Premium Brands Stock Performance
Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$103.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$77.36 and a 12 month high of C$113.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$105.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.10. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.
Premium Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 96.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Premium Brands
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Brands
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.