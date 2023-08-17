Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.01), reports. Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$103.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$77.36 and a 12 month high of C$113.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$105.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.10. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 96.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Premium Brands from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Premium Brands

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.