Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Acquires 38 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 3.4% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $1,230,367.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,502,462.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,204 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded down $13.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $416.43. 680,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

