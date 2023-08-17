Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 4.1% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,431,120,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.06. 2,790,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,389,146. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

