PROS (NYSE:PRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get PROS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PROS

PROS Stock Down 2.7 %

PROS stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. PROS has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PROS

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,903 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $72,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PROS by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PROS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PROS by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PROS by 20.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.