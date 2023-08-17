ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $29.14

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.14, but opened at $30.04. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 251,502 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 55.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

