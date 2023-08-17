ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.06

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.06 and traded as high as $29.95. ProShares UltraShort Gold shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 29,803 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Gold by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,881 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Gold by 1,543.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Gold

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

