Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.85.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PROSY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Prosus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Prosus Stock Performance
About Prosus
Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.
