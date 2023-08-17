Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 199.41% and a net margin of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 401.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
