PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $89,100.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Paulina Klimenko sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Paulina Klimenko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 11th, Paulina Klimenko sold 9,074 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $119,958.28.
PubMatic Price Performance
PUBM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 483,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,872. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $633.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.53 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PUBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
