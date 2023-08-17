Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 301.61% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
