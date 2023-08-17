Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.12

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as low as C$0.85. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 7,881 shares changing hands.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of C$32.03 million, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.79.

Insider Activity at Pure Energy Minerals

In other Pure Energy Minerals news, Director Michael R. Dake sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$29,260.00. Insiders own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

