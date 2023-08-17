PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 3.4%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 259,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,834,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.