PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 3.4%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 259,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,834,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
