Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Decreased by Analyst

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.75.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.28. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $180.27 and a 1-year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,575,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,308.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 43,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 40,704 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 485,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,689,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

