Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Issued By William Blair

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stride in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.29. Stride has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its stake in Stride by 534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Stride during the second quarter valued at $12,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

