Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for BP p.l.c. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BP in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DZ Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. 542,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

