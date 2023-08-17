Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 173.08 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at $15,932,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,421,180. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

