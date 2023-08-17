Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Raised by Analyst

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Arcellx in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at $247,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $115,102.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,201.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,468 shares of company stock worth $13,765,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $54,000. Genworth Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

