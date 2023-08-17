Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJT. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$164.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.55.

Cargojet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$102.66 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$88.84 and a 12-month high of C$153.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

