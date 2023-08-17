Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Design Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Design Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Design Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Securities cut Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Design Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $119.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 32.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 107.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

