Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Galecto in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galecto’s current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.19.

GLTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Galecto in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Galecto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Galecto in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Galecto in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Galecto has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Galecto by 1,541.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 256,814 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Galecto by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galecto by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galecto by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 84,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Galecto by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 194,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $467,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,953 shares in the company, valued at $407,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 443,300 shares of company stock worth $1,209,944. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

