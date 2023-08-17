Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Intrusion Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intrusion in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intrusion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intrusion in a report on Monday, May 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Intrusion Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Intrusion by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

