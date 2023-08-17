Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Decreased by Zacks Research

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $206.48 on Thursday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.28. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock worth $8,807,213. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,016,000 after acquiring an additional 142,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,697,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.