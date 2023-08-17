Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Decreased by Analyst

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonoco Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.