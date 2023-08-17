Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE:SWK opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

