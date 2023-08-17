Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB) Lifted by Analyst

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LABFree Report) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO)’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LABGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.20 million.

Fluidigm focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, it develops, manufactures, and markets multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies.

