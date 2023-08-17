Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlanta Braves’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlanta Braves’ FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BATRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlanta Braves in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

