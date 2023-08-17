Qsemble Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.06. 543,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,819. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,551,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,639 shares of company stock worth $17,745,716 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

