Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.62 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Hershey accounts for approximately 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.44 and a 200 day moving average of $249.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

